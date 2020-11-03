Comedian Park Ji Sun and her mother pass away; Kim Go Eun, SHINee’s Key, Super Junior’s Leeteuk & more mourn

Several South Korean stars took to social media to pay their tribute to Park Ji Sun after the comedian and her mother passed away.

South Korean comedian Park Ji Sun and her mother passed away on November 2. The mother-daughter duo was found dead in their home before the police confirmed their death. According to Soompi, Park Ji Sun's father contacted the police after he couldn't get through his wife and daughter. The police did not find signs of homicide. Later developments revealed that a note was found, which was reportedly written by the comedian's mother. However, the content is still under the wrap.

“There are no signs of anyone breaking in, and as what appears to be a final note was discovered, there is no reason to suspect a crime,” Seoul Mapo Police Station said. Although the investigating team were considering an autopsy on Park Ji Sun to narrow down the cause of death, the police have now reportedly decided against it due to the low likelihood of homicide and respect for the family.

Following the news of her sudden demise, several South Korean stars took to social media and mourned Park Ji Sun's death. The King: Eternal Monarch alum Kim Go Eun shared a picture of the comedian performing on stage on her Instagram account. The actress chose to let the picture speak for she shared it sans a caption. Check it out here.

SHINee member Key also shared photos on Instagram to pay his tribute to the comedian. One of the pictures features SHINee with Park Ji Sun and the other was reportedly taken on the sets of “Amazing Saturday.” As translated by Soompi, Key wrote, "Noona [term for an older female friend or sister], I’m always grateful. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to express it with all my heart. I’ll pray that you’re able to rest in peace now.”

Super Junior member Leeteuk shared a picture featuring Eunhyuk, Kyuhyun, Park Ji Sun and himself from a radio show. "May she rest in peace. It’s an upsetting and sad reality that it seems that there are now more and more numbers in my phone where even if I called, it would go unanswered. I pray that you will be happy and healthy in that place," he wrote. Singer Na Yoon Kwan also paid a tribute to the comedian by saying, “Ji Sun, who was always so cheerful and kindly liked my songs.. I’m so upset that I didn’t get to see you often.. Don’t be in pain there.. I hope that you’ll smile so brightly. Rest in peace.”

Our deepest condolences to the family.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×