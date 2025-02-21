Comedians Kim Jun Ho and Kim Ji Min to get married in July three years after dating confirmation

South Korean comedian couple Kim Jun Ho and Kim Ji Min are to tie the knot in five months. They announced their wedding through a handwritten letter Kim Ji Min posted on social media on behalf of both of them on February 20. The letter began with them expressing the desire to share some "good news" with the fans.

Kim Jun Ho and Kim Ji Min had previously publicly admitted to seeing each other in 2022. About three years later, they are set to take their relationship to the next level—get married. They mentioned having several memorable moments together, which made their bond stronger and led them to rely on each other. It also revealed who took the initiative to change their status from a dating couple to spouses.

"I recently proposed to her and she accepted," the post read. They also talked about cherishing each other and their plans to "live an enjoyable life from now on" with each other.

They announced their marriage in July this year and concluded the letter by writing, "In the future, we will continue to be a couple full of laughter and fun, just like a comedian couple!" They expressed gratitude for the love and support fans have shown them since their relationship status announcement.

Kim Jun Ho concluded the letter with a humorous remark, "These days, small weddings are the trend, but let’s have a large wedding.” As per their agency, JDB Entertainment, the wedding is scheduled to take place on July 13 in Seoul.

The duo met each other while working on a KBS show, as reported by South Korean media outlet Yonhap on February 20. They soon fell in love and then confirmed being in a relationship in April 2022. 49-year-old Kim Jun Ho is a veteran comedian from the 14th generation of KBS comedians, while his nine-year-old fiancée, Kim Ji Min, represents the 21st generation. Here's to wishing the couple a lifelong of love, laughter and happiness.