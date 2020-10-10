Comedy Couple Trailer: Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad promise a fun ride with stand up comedy at its heart

With one-of-a-kind plot, the trailer of Comedy Couple starring Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad does promise a refreshing and fun ride.

Amidst the intense dramas and crime thrillers, ZEE5 dropped a brand new trailer of their next original film titled Comedy Couple. Starring Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad, the film revolves around this couple who are one of the country's only 'comedy couple'. The breezy rom-com trailer takes us through the lives of Saqib and Shweta who play the roles of Deep Sharma and Zoya Batra respectively.

Set in Gurugram, the 'Comedy Couple' features Deep and Zoya's super successful stand-up comedy act at its heart. With one-of-a-kind plot, the trailer does promise a refreshing and fun ride. The trailer also highlights Deep and Zoya's impeccable chemistry which seems like a great partnership. From kissing in the elevator to adorably professing their love for each other in their comedy acts, Saqib and Shweta certainly will make you believe in their relationship.

Apart from all the feel-good scenes, the 'Comedy Couple' also delves into Deep's not-so-great habit of being a compulsive liar and the problems it poses. We love a good rom-com and looks like Comedy Couple may just check all the right boxes.

Check out Comedy Couple trailer below:

The film also stars Pooja Bedi, Rajesh Tailang, Pranay Manchanda, Aadar Malik, Jasmeet Sinigh Bhatia and Subha Rajput in supporting roles. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film is based on a story by Bikas Mishra and is set to hit the streaming platform on 21 October.

Credits :Pinkvilla

