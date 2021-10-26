The comfort food you eat today will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

In just 5 short years, BLACKPINK has quickly risen to the top, thanks to their wonderful music, eclectic style, phenomenal fashion and not to forget their army of fans aka BLINKS. After debuting in 2016 with their song Whistle, the all-girl pop band consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, the girls wowed fans with their tracks like Kill This Love, Lovesick Girls, How You Like That, Ice Cream and many more.

If you’re a true BLINK and you’re wondering which alum’s personality matches yours, scroll down and take the quiz below.

