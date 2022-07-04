'Comicstaan' Season 3 all set to stream on OTT from July 15

The stand-up comedy competition OTT series 'Comicstaan' is returning with its third season on Amazon Prime Video.

The upcoming season will be hosted by chat show host, comedian and ex-radio personality Abish Mathew and digital creator Kusha Kapila. Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian will take the judges' seats for the season.

This season will feature eight contestants who will be guided by seven mentors like Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon, across varied genres of comedy.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement: "The first two seasons of Comicstaan received tremendous adulation and love from the audiences. The show became a launch-pad for not just the winners but a host of fresh and emerging voices in comedy in India."

She added: "In fact, it made stand-up comedy aspirational! We are excited to bring back this much-loved franchise, in a new, re-imagined avatar, to our audiences. The new season promises to take audiences on a hilarious ride as we find and nurture the next generation of stand-up comedians."

The third season of Comicstaan has been produced by Only Much Louder (OML).

