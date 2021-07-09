THIS company is about to debut a new girl group after Miss A, Wonder Girls, TWICE, and ITZY

New Girl Group? You got it. JYP Ent to debut one next year. Read on to know more.

JYP Entertainment plans to introduce the world to another of its girl groups in February 2022. The group will officially debut in February 2022 but their album pre-sale begins next week. This will be JYPE’s first new girl group since the grand debut of ITZY in February 2019. Known as the powerhouse of producing girl groups. JYP Entertainment seems to have plans to take the world by storm.

On 8 July, 12 AM KST, JYP opened a new social media account under the username ‘JYPn’, piquing the interest of onlookers. Immediately after, a GIF was posted with the words ‘BLIND PACKAGE GRAND POSTER’. The GIF has plans for the 10-day presale that lasts from 16 July-25 July this year. The words ‘YOUR NEXT FAVOURITE GIRL GROUP’ and ‘GRAB YOUR FUTURE’ are spread across it.

Soon after, the agency released a new teaser video from the official JYP Entertainment YouTube channel. The video, in mysterious all-black, spans 26 seconds and shows the ultra-modern assembling of a package. It ends with ‘It’s not an ordinary package, It’s extraordinary!’ and further plans to be announced this July.

You can watch the teaser video below:

What’s surprising is the availability of the package. One can only purchase the ‘blind package’ during the presale period and will stop its production post that. It includes a limited edition CD of the group’s debut digital single, photobook, photo card, poster, premium membership card, random polaroid, and more. It’s surely packed with a lot!

JYP Entertainment has always led the market with its girl groups. Starting with Miss A and Wonder Girls, later on TWICE and now ITZY, all have reached various levels of success. It remains to see if the new girl group continues the legacy.

Credits :JYP Entertainment

