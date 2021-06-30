  1. Home
Complete the lyrics to BTS songs & we'll predict the next concept photos for Butter special album

Want to know what kind of concept photo BTS will reveal next? Take this quiz and find out.
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 11:47 pm
BTS members posing for Butter special album. BTS members posing for Butter special album (Pic credit - HYBE)
It has almost become a guessing game now, 'What kind of concept photo will BTS members unveil next?' The members are seated around a table in the first set of concept photos, looking uber stylish in high-fashion outfits with matching accessories and iridescent hair colours! In the second set of photos, they were the most wanted criminals with handcuffs, boiler suits and mug shots with an accurate BPM reading of ARMY's heart rate displayed boldly! 

In the third & latest concept photos, BTS members are car-washers at a local gas station. The concept photos give off a stylish and carefree summer vibe with hose pipes, soapy sponges, buckets and seven gorgeous men who can make even denim look expensive couture! BTS members pay a tribute to their amazing legacy with the car nameplate reading 'BTS 13 - 6 - 13', the date of their debut!

But, have you wondered what kind of concept photo will BTS members unveil next? Will it be cool and edgy or smooth and stylish. Don't worry, we have you covered. Complete the lyrics to some of BTS' most popular songs and we will reveal what kind of concept photo BTS will reveal next? Take this quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

Butter special album releases on July 9 at 9:30 am IST with the title track - Permission To Dance.

ALSO READ: BTS showcase shocking denim duality in latest concept photos for new Butter album; V channels his inner SRK

When is Butter special album releasing?
Butter special album will be releasing on July 9 at 9:30 am IST.

Credits :HYBE

