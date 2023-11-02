Concert Review: Kim Woojin serenades Mumbai with own hit from King the Land; covers Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, more

Soloist Kim Woojin returned to India with a lot of hope in his heart and a call from his fans, who saw to it that his second time around would be a memorable one. Kickstarting his solo tour, KIM WOOJIN THE MOMENT, back in his homeland, the 26-year-old made his way to India on October 22, just a day short of his first show in New Delhi. He soon had the crowd at the Road to Cherry Blossom Festival wrapped around his fingers with impressive live vocals. The story for his next 2 shows looked similar until we met him in Mumbai.

Kim Woojin in Mumbai

After headlining 2 festivals and shaking legs with X:IN a day before, the fans in Mumbai were eager to see him, and the energy in the room was almost palpable as fast-paced preparations led an audience of vibrantly dressed fans to the stage for a Hi-touch and a mini-fanmeet all arranged by PinkBox Entertainment. His silhouette appearing amidst smoke and rapidly blinking lights, Kim Woojin entered in a sleeveless AC/DC shift over form-fitting pants and a red belt-like harness. CUBS would recall the fit from his On My Way music video.

The singer and actor started off with some of his own hits like 어른아이 (On My Way), Telepathy, Drive Away, Song of Icarus, and Say Something To Me, as well as the famed OST Dive from Lee Junho-YoonA starrer K-drama King the Land. Intertwined in between, he led the fans to watch his dynamic and lively dance performances backed by a team of 4 dancers from India.

Right from covering Maroon 5’s Sugar to Ed Sheeran’s Castle On The Hill, Kim Woojin was well aware of fan favorites and ensured to include them in his setlist, only to have the hall echo with roaring cheers.

Speaking of cheers, the fans who had gotten yet another- or maybe a first- opportunity to showcase their adoration for him left no stone unturned, hailing his name and hollering saranghae (I love you in Korean) at the man on the stage. Kim Woojin reciprocated the love with just as much admiration toward fans, singing his heart out while throwing finger hearts and smiles their way.

Kim Woojin’s Chaleya dance cover

While those in the audience had an idea of what awaited them towards the end of the concert, it was just as delightful to watch the K-pop singer take time to learn a popular dance trend in India and wow his fans, giving his tour a desi touch.

The Mumbai heat seemingly not bothering him, Kim Woojin answered fan questions, danced along to Shah Rukh Khan-led Chaleya in his own style, and smiling ear-to-ear at all times, the muscled actor and soloist bid goodbye after engaging with the crowd for upwards of 90 minutes, all on his own.

Returning for a brief encore performance, Kim Wooji gave it his all and more in Mumbai, staying just as entertainment in a chat soon after. But more on that later; until then, I returned to humming along to his lyric Dive into you…

