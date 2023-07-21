Concrete Utopia actor Park Seo Joon hilariously calls out doppelganger on Instagram; Fans laugh at interaction

Actor Park Seo Joon has ingeniously promoted his upcoming film Concrete Utopia delightfully and humorously. On July 21 KST, he took to his Instagram story to playfully calls out a mysterious user named Minseong (@min_castle0809). The post simply read, ‘Who the heck are you? and featured a tag on Minseong's Instagram page.

Park Seo Joon’s mysterious doppelganger

But wait, who was this mysterious Minseong? Brace yourselves, because Minseong is none other than the lovable fictional character played by Park Seo Joon himself in Concrete Utopia! Talk about blurring the lines between reality and fiction, right? At first glance, Minseong's profile seemed like that of an ordinary user. It described a couple's newlywed life, with a charming image of a cherry blossom date with someone named Myunghwa. The description playfully mentioned how cute Myunghwa looked while hiding behind Minseong.

However, the twist was revealed when fans recognized that Minseong is actually the fictional character portrayed by Park Seo Joon in the new blockbuster disaster film Concrete Utopia! In the movie, Minseong is married to Myunghwa, played by the talented actress Park Bo Young. It became apparent that the Instagram account was created as part of the movie's promotional efforts. Despite the account being fictional, Park Seo Joon jokingly seemed serious about the existence of his doppelgänger, humorously stating that they should never meet in real life to avoid any potential danger.

Concrete Utopia

Concrete Utopia, a gripping disaster thriller featuring Lee Byung Hun and Park Seo Joon, received a prestigious invitation to the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival. The festival, renowned for its focus on fantasy, thriller, and horror genres, is considered one of the top three events of its kind globally, alongside festivals in Portugal and Belgium.

The movie offers a unique and boundary-breaking storyline, prompting viewers to contemplate their actions in the face of such extreme circumstances. The plot centers around residents of the only surviving apartment building after a massive earthquake ravages the city. In the midst of the chaos, Young Tak (played by Lee) finds himself defending the inhabitants from external threats, while a brave married couple, portrayed by Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Young, stand unwaveringly to protect each other. Fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the film's release in South Korean theaters on August 9.

