Concrete Utopia actor Park Seo Joon narrates terrifying experience with stalker in response to dating rumors

Park Seo Joon opened up about why he is so private about his personal life. During a recent round table interview, the Itaewon Class actor was asked about the rumors of him dating an internet personality Xooos. He then shared a terrifying experience he had with a stalker which led him to stay as private and careful about his personal life as he can.

Park Seo Joon narrates a terrifying experience with a stalker

On August 9, the Dream actor set for a round table interview with the press for his upcoming film Concrete Utopia. Given his relationship rumors with South Korean singer Xooos, he was asked about the situation once again. The last time his agency neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, the reason being it was his personal matter. The Fight For My Way actor opened up about his silence speculations. He revealed that he was not as private and reserved about his life before, however, due to an incident, he decided not to open up about his private life so much.

The incident was about a stalker who had been following the Hwarang actor for about two months. A stalker used to follow the actor in a car and traced his routes wherever it would be, sometimes reaching the destination before him. He revealed the incident to be very terrifying and chilling. Even the actor's family is very cautious about their actions worrying it would hurt him. He expressed his regrets for openly sharing pictures with family and close acquaintances. He revealed even similar cases happen and recently the same stalker in a different car was spotted. Park Seo Joon opened up about his worries that his actions might hurt anyone around him. He concluded by saying that these situations and experiences left him with no choice but to be more careful in his life.

Park Seo Joon in Concrete Utopia

Concrete Utopia is based on the second part of a webtoon by Kim Sung Nik. This is a story about the world being hit by a deadly earthquake and only one apartment in the city of Seoul standing tall. Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young, Lee Byung Hyun, and Park Ji Hoo starrer is all set to release on August 9.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon dating famous Youtuber and artist xooos? Actor’s agency shares brief response