Concrete Utopia: Park Bo Young, Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon and others face difficulties in new posters

Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Young's exceptionally awaited movie this mid-year, Concrete Utopia, uncovered two main posters that raise expectations for an apocalyptic story that will unfold before the people who endure the calamity. Concrete Utopia portrays a story that starts when survivors assemble at the last high-rise building in Seoul, which was crushed by a significant quake. The special setting that displays the creative personalities and the extraordinary chemistry made by brilliant characters, creates interest.

Concrete Utopia starring Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young and Lee Byung Hun:

Young Tak (played by Lee Byung Hun), the delegate of the occupants, Min Sung (played by Park Seo Joon) attempts to safeguard his family, Myeong Hwa (played by Park Bo Young) who would rather not lose confidence, Geum Ae (played by Kim Sun Young), the head of the ladies' club, Hye Won (played by Park Ji Hoo), who has gotten back from the rest of the world and Do Gyun (played by Kim Do Yoon), an uncooperative occupant star in the posters. The addition of the phrase "Everything has collapsed except our apartment" here raises questions regarding the original narrative, which began with the clever story that the peaceful building becomes the world's only refuge following a major earthquake.

Concrete Utopia’s second poster:

The subsequent poster, released together, draws consideration with the survivors making a shaky environment against the foundation of the destruction of a high rise fell by the tremor. Particularly, the residents' appearance in various locations leads us to anticipate that the characters struggling to survive will create distinct narratives. Moreover, the copy of "this is survivors' endurance rules, follow or leave" is added to raise assumptions by foreseeing an alluring improvement and bizarre profound lines that alternate between characters. Concrete Utopia's explosive energy, which dominates the screen, is anticipated to bring the heat this summer. On August 9th, a new adaptation of Kim Sung Nyung's popular webtoon Pleasant Bullying based on the second part, Pleasant Neighbor, which has received favorable reviews since its serialization in 2014, called Concrete Utopia will be released.

