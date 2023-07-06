Concrete Utopia: Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young, Lee Byung Hun star in new character posters and trailer

Concrete Utopia has delivered character posters with an unparalleled quality and a video of the rundown of inhabitants of the Imperial Palace Apartment. The apartments' representative, Yeong Tak (Lee Byung Hun), is depicted on a poster. With just his eyes, he brings the presence that dominates the atmosphere. The poster then shows Min Sung (Park Seo Joon), who is trying to keep his family safe, and Myung Hwa (Park Bo Young), who is trying not to lose faith. Their expressions are hard to read as they look ahead.

Concrete Utopia starring Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young and others:

Here, Geum Ae (Kim Sun Young) grabs attention with the line 'Only our residents can enter the complex,' and Hye Won (Park Ji Hoo) piques the audience's interest with the line 'Everyone seems strangely hopeful.' Even Do Gyun (Kim Do Yoon) once said, 'It's a problem if there is something, it's a problem if there isn't.' The colorful characters on the poster hint at a high-density drama in the Imperial Palace apartment. The subsequent release of the video titled 'List of Residents of the Imperial Palace Apartment' begins with the new resident representative Yeong Tak, Min Sung, who tries to protect his family, Myung Hwa, who does not lose faith, Geum Ae, the president of the women's association, Hye Won, who came back alive from the outside, and Do Gyun, a resident who is uncooperative, going their own way.

Concrete Utopia trailer:

Young Tak, who became the temporary resident representative and gained the trust of the residents by jumping into the fire with his fighting spirit, and the change in the imperial palace apartment, which is just getting started, hint at unanticipated developments for just a second. Min Sung, who is noticeably changing in a situation that is rapidly changing, arouses curiosity here. In addition, the plethora of colorful characters—such as Geum Ae, who meticulously considers only the interests of the residents, Hye Won, who feels a sense of difference in relation to the residents of the imperial palace apartment who have changed since the disaster, and Do Gyun, who causes friction with the residents—make it impossible to ignore the tension, which builds as the story progresses toward its conclusion.

ALSO READ: King The Land’s YoonA and variety show star Jun Hyun Moo return as hosts for 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat