Concrete Utopia trailer: Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young, Lee Byung Hun and others face their worst nightmare

The main trailer for new Korean apocalyptic film 'Concrete Utopia' has been released featuring Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young, Lee Byung Hun and others. The Imperial Palace Apartments let be after the quake, the presence of 'Young Tak' (Lee Byung Hun), the leader of the occupants who turned into the new focus, and the battle for endurance of the inhabitants, which start once more, anticipate new fun finished with inventive creative mind and reasonable settings.

Concrete Utopia trailer starring Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young, Lee Byung Hun and others:

Particularly, the sharp choices between the appearance of an outsider and the people living in the Imperial Palace Apartment who feel threatened by it will create tension, making viewers' hands sweat, and make them more immersed. Additionally, expectations for Concrete Utopia have been raised due to the volatile emotions of the characters and the explosive performances of Korean actors Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young, Kim Sun Young, Park Ji Hoo, and Kim Do Yoon. 'Concrete Utopia' is a Korean disaster film portraying a story that starts when survivors assemble at the Imperial Palace Apartments in Seoul, which was crushed by a significant quake. The film 'Concrete Utopia', which will bring fresh air into theaters this mid year, draws attention by dropping the principal trailer with an eccentric story. 'Concrete Utopia', a new adaptation in light of the second part 'Pleasant Neighbor' of the famous webtoon 'Pleasant Bullying' by creator Kim Soong Nyung, which has been welcomed since its serialization in 2014, has confirmed its theatrical release on August 9.

Concrete Utopia:

Concrete Utopia is getting official invitations from leading film festivals, including the 56th Sitges International Fantastic Film Film and the 43rd Hawaii International Film Festival. At the Sitges International Fantastic Film Film, the biggest type film festival held from October fifth to fifteenth, it was welcome to the Orbita part of the competition segment.

