Concrete Utopia's Park Seo Joon talks about film screening 'attitude' controversy on online fan cafe

Park Seo Joon addressed the attitude controversy which made the attendees of his upcoming film uncomfortable. Recently a special screening of Concrete Utopia was held where cast members Park Bo Young, Lee Byung Hun, and more alongside the Itaewon Class actor were present. He is seen refusing a headband given by a fan which caused a misunderstanding leading to fans assuming he was being rude to his co-actress as well.

Park Seo Joon talks about film screening 'attitude' controversy

On August 7, the Dream actor issued a message explaining his stance on the attitude controversy. He informed fans that it would look like an excuse if he addressed the issue anywhere else, so he chose his online fan cafe where he could be hundred percent honest in front of his fans. The actor faced an unexpected incident during another screening where a fan tried to hug him without his permission however he let it pass and ended it on a peaceful note.

He was in shock to see the headband controversy all over the news and worried about this misunderstanding and that his fans would be more upset than him. Reaching out to fans directly he said, "I was sweating a lot the other day, as fans like my hair raised as well as lowered hair, this time I chose to go with my hair raised. I had my hair sprayed in the morning to the point where it felt like I was wearing a helmet and that is why wearing something on top of it would hurt my head. This may sound like an excuse, but don't you know me? I never hesitate to do any such acts."

As he believed the headband was given to Park Bo Young it would be rude to take it from her. He even clarified that Park Bo Young was not uncomfortable at all given the two had played the role of a married couple and had built good relations with each other. The Hwarang actor apologized to his co-actress to which she said there was no need to do so. He emphasized that he is not scared of anything as long as he has his fans and apologized to them for creating this misunderstanding. For the remaining schedule, he would do his best and give a fun experience to fans since the time he spends with fans is always more important and precious.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Will BTS perform at 2023 World Scout Jamboree Korea? Political party’s request earns mixed reactions