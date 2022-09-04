‘Confidential Assignment 2’ co-stars Hyun Bin and Daniel Henney share a sweet bond in ‘The Manager’ preview

On August 4, MBC released a preview for the upcoming episode of ‘The Manager’ featuring Daniel Henney as one of the guests. Currently starring in the popular sequel of ‘Confidential Assignment 2’, he shows his daily life as well as bond he shares with his co-stars, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Yoo Hae Jin, Kim Sun Kyu and lastly, Hyun Bin.

The preview shows the amazing bond Hyun Bin and Daniel Henney share, which is absolutely adorable to see as they listen to each other during a press con for ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’ which is about North Korean detective Im Chul Ryung (Hyun Bin) is sent to South Korea on a new mission. His target is North Korean crime organization leader Jang Myung Joon (Jin Sun Kyu). In South Korea, Im Chul Ryung teams up again with Detective Kang Jin Tae (Yoo Hae Jin).

Because of a mistake he made, Detective Kang Jin Tae now works in a cyber crime investigation team rather than the regional investigation unit. He wants to rejoin the regional investigation unit. Meanwhile, F.B.I. Agent Jack (Daniel Henney) joins Im Chul Ryung and Kang Jin Tae in their pursuit of Jang Myung Joon.

Daniel Henney first came into international prominence with his television debut as Dr. Henry Kim on the Korean drama ‘My Lovely Sam Soon’ (2005). He has gone on to star in films such as ‘Seducing Mr. Perfect’ (2006), ‘My Father’ (2007), ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ (2009), ‘Shanghai Calling’ (2012), ‘The Last Stand’ (2013), ‘One Night Surprise’ (2013), and ‘Big Hero 6’ (2014).

In television, he has starred in the Korean ‘Spring Waltz’ and as well as US television series ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and ‘Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders’. He joined the regular cast of ‘Criminal Minds’ for its 13th, 14th and 15th seasons. He currently stars as Lan Mandragoran in the 2021 adaptation of ‘The Wheel of Time’.

