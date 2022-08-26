Confidential Assignment 2 Trailer: Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin and Daniel Henney work together on a new mission

The released main poster vividly captures the dynamic energy of the five-person, five-color characters from 'Confidential Assignment 2'. Hyun Bin as ‘Im Cheol Ryeong’, Yoo Hae Jin as ‘Kang Jin Tae’, YoonA as ‘Park Min Young’, Daniel Henney as ‘Jack’, and Jin Sun Kyu as ‘Jang Myeong Jun’ star in the poster.

Its unique presence catches the eye at once. From a relaxed smile to intense charisma, the poster that captures the moments of the characters who jumped into the investigation in their own way, combined with the copy of “A new mission, a team, an exciting collaboration begins”, is a great performance of colorful characters.

The main trailer, released together, evokes laughter from the beginning with the appearance of 'Min Yeong' who is once again in a romance alone with the news of the newly reunited 'Chul Ryeong' and 'Jin Tae'. Following the perfect acting spectrum of Cheol Ryeong and Jin Tae, who wipe out criminals at once, Jack and the global criminal organization leader 'Jang Myung Jun’ , who came to Seoul with their own goals, announce the start of an exciting triangular collaboration, raising expectations.

In the midst of the delightful chemistry of Cheol Ryeong, Jin Tae and Jack, who gradually come together with a candid story, and Min Young, who plays an unexpected role between them, catches the eye, and Jang Myung Joon escapes. The immediate situation surrounding them gives a glimpse of the larger scale of ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International' and delivers vivid pleasure. 'Confidential Assignment 2: International', which released the main poster and main trailer to announce the full-fledged start of the triangular cooperation, is scheduled to be released on September 7th.

