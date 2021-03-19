CONFIRMED: Joo Won to play the lead in Netflix’s upcoming action blockbuster movie

The ‘Alice’ star showcased the true potential of action scenes such as car chasing, fighting, etc. and was roped in by Netflix to star in their new movie.

K-Pop lovers, you’re in for another great treat by Joo Won and Netflix! On March 19, Sport Chosun confirmed that actor Joo Won will be playing the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming intense action movie titled, Carter. It will have all the intense action scenes fans can think of. The production or release hasn’t been decided yet but the leading man is confirmed!

After showing his prowess in Alice, a sci-fi thriller drama series released in 2020, Joo Won would definitely be a perfect fit for this role. He’ll be playing the role of Carter, a highly-skilled secret agent who wakes up with no memories of his past. The story then pushes him into a highly-dangerous operation. It will be great to see how Joo Won will be able to use the skills he learnt in his previous show Alice and what new talents he will be able to show us in this movie.

Joo Won is known as one of the actors who doesn’t shy away from experimenting with characters. From an autistic genius pediatrician doctor in Good Doctor to romcoms such as Steal My Heart to highly passionate baker in King of Baking, Kim Takgu to action thriller Yongpal opposite Kim Tae Hee. His movie, Fatal Intuition (2015) opened at the box office with more than 1 Million ticket sales!

It’s no doubt that the talented versatile actor will do justice to the role of Carter in the upcoming movie!

