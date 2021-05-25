CONFIRMED: Kim Young Dae will be playing the lead role in the upcoming KBS drama, School 2021

The charming rookie actor is all set to be a lead again in the popular ‘School’ series produced by KBS. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Previously it was reported that The Penthouse actor Kim Young Dae was in talks to star as a lead in the hit KBS series titled ‘School’. Today, reports reveal that he has accepted the offer and is confirmed to take on the lead role. Kim Young Dae debuted in 2018 and starred as a lead in a couple of shows. He is most widely recognised for his roles in Cheat On Me If You Can and The Penthouse: War In Life.

KBS2’s ‘School’ is an anthology series that was first started in 1999 and focuses majorly on themes of adolescents school/university life, bullying, corrupt education system, tutoring culture and more. It is widely known for giving young, rookie actors a great start to their career. Actors such as Kim Woo Bin, Nam Joo Hyuk, Jang Hyuk, Ha Ji Won, Gong Yoo, Im Soo Jung, Lee Jong Suk, Jo In Sung and others.

The charming Kim Young Dae will be playing the role of Jung Young Joo, a transfer student who has a mysterious and unknown relationship with the other lead, Gong Ki Joon. The role of Gong Ki Joon will be essayed by WEi’s Kim Yo Han. Fans are excited to see the two Y’s together on screen and the chemistry they’ll show. The actor shared his thoughts and gratitude by saying, “Because it is a 'School' series with tradition, I will do my best to make sure all the viewers can enjoy the new series. I felt connected to my character Jung Young Joo because he has a story and I felt empathy towards him.”

Currently, Kim Young Dae is filming for The Penthouse’s season 3, which is slated to starting broadcasting from June 4 onwards.

What do you think about Kim Young Dae being casted in ‘School 2021’? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :News1Newsen

Share your comment ×