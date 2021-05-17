CONFIRMED: MOMOLAND’s Hyebin is dating former UNB member Marco!

We have another K-Pop idol couple in the house! Check out what the agency said below.

Fellow K-Pop fans, we’ve got the right kind of happy news to make your day better! People know how dating is always a no-no for idol groups, while some agencies even put in their contract. However, today a much exciting news was revealed and it’s about an idol couple confirming their relationship status in public!

K-Netz were quick to connect the dots between MOMOLAND’s Hyebin and the actor/singer Marco’s photos. They were seen wearing couple items many times and fans speculated that the two idols were dating. According to a report by Daily Sport, Hyebin’s agency has today confirmed the speculations! A representative from MLD Entertainment, MOMOLAND’s agency, told the news outlet, “We have checked with Hyebin and it is true that Hyebin and Marco are dating.”

The couple were spotted wearing the same rings, jackets, watches and more by K-netz on social media and online communities. Hyebin debuted with MOMOLAND in 2016 while Marco debuted in 2017 as a member of HBY. He later took part in the reality show ‘The Unit’ and became a final member of the group UNB. Marco is now active as an actor and solo rapper and singer.

Since the announcement, fans have been sending love and support to the couple. Some fans hope that the news doesn’t lead to any unfortunate event but remain optimistic. As idols dating has been considered a taboo for long, public announcements such as these remind many that idols have a personal life other than just performing on stage too. In addition to this, it even gives their fans happiness knowing that they’re living their life.

What do you think about this cute couple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

