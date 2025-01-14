CONFIRMED: Nam Da Reum to play child actor in MY YOUTH; Song Joong Ki to play his adult counterpart

As per media reports on January 14, Start Up's Nam Da Reum is set to be playing the younger counterpart of Song Joong Ki in JTBC’s upcoming romance drama MY YOUTH. In the series, he will take on the role of a child artist who fails to build a successful career in the field as an adult (played by Song Joong Ki).

In response to the report of Nam Da Reum starring in the drama, his agency BAA confirmed the actor's joining the project. In MY YOUTH, Nam Da Reum and Song Joong Ki star as younger and older Sunwoo Hae, who looks promising as an actor in his early days. But, owing to the greed of the adults around him, he could not break through or even continue building a career in the entertainment industry. As a result, he had to look to lead an ordinary life, away from the glitz and glamour of the acting line.

He becomes a florist and novelist after bidding adieu to acting and just wants to live a peaceful life from then on. During his tumultuous past, his first love, Seong Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), helped him get through it. He too helped her deal with a dark past back then. In a turn of events, the two of them meet again after 10 years and think of their forgettable pasts.

Advertisement

As for her professional life, Seong Je Yeon works as a team leader of an entertainment company. Earlier, she thought she could take it easy in life since her family was wealthy; however, after they fell to ruin, she became determined to work hard and make good money.

With their present harsh realities, the two of them forgot how happy and innocent their past selves were. As they reunite, they get reminded of those times. The Saturday-Sunday drama MY YOUTH is directed by Lee Sang Yeob and written by Park Si Hyun, known for the hit drama Run On. This 10-episode drama, airing in 2025, will be a healing experience with essential life lessons.

ALSO READ: Start Up actor Nam Da Reum will be returning to acting after military discharge; agency drops stunning profile photos