CONFIRMED: Park Seo Joon to officially star in 'The Marvels'

On September 3 KST, Park Seo Joon was found at the Incheon international airport leaving Seoul to go to Los Angeles. Thanks to the rumours revolving around the actor’s appearance in the upcoming Marvel movie, fans immediately knew where the actor was going.

Park Seo Joon was seen in casual black clothes, with a bucket that had a mask covering his face, leaving the country with his manager and bodyguard.

Later in the afternoon, Park Seo Joon’s agency confirmed the rumours by giving an official statement about the actor preparing to work for the Marvel Studios to star in ‘Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels’.

Here’s what the agency had to say-

“We thank the many people who have shown interest and support for Park Seo Joon as he takes on this new challenge, we are well aware that many people are curious about the name of the film in which he will be appearing, his character, the filming location, and his filming schedule, but we plan to reveal the details of the movie at a later date.”

Even though netizens already had an idea about this upcoming project, fans are delighted to witness the rumours being true, now that they can see the actor being a part of an incredible movie. Before Park Seo Joon, only two Korean actors had starred in a Marvel movie that were Claudia Kim in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ and Ma Dong Seok in ‘Eternals’.

All the best for Park Seo Joon in his future endeavours!

