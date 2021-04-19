CONFIRMED: TWICE to make a comeback in THIS month & are currently filming a music video

The famous girl group has finally released comeback plans and fans are on cloud nine! Read the article to know more!

Today is a great day for ONCEs! One of the biggest K-Pop girl groups is preparing for a comeback in June! K-media outlet Star News confirmed the news that TWICE has comeback plans for the month of June. The group also confirmed that they’re prepping up for the upcoming album too!

The girl group is currently on their way to Jeju Island to film their music video. The source that confirmed the comeback news also said that the dates aren’t finalised yet. A proper schedule will be released later when things are confirmed. While more details for the album are still to come in, TWICE’s upcoming song is their 8th Japanese single ‘KURA KURA’ that will be releasing on May 12.

TWICE is also returning with a full group OT9 comeback! Jeongyeon, the group’s lead vocalist, had taken a hiatus during the end of last year as she was suffering from severe anxiety. She then returned to the lineup for their Seoul Music Awards performance in January!

And with this news, fans of course can’t keep calm! #TWICEISCOMING, #TWICEOT9CB and JUNE IS FOR TWICE are already trending on Twitter! Check out some of the tweets that show how excited the fans are, below.

Brace yourselves for an exciting and much-awaited comeback of TWICE with their full power because our Summer 2021 is saved!! JUNE IS FOR TWICE #TWICEISCOMING #TWICEOT9CB @JYPETWICE #트와이스 pic.twitter.com/JhxrGO7YlX — SanaHourly (@sanahourly) April 19, 2021

DTNA was more carefree & innocent, MORE & MORE was bolder. I wonder what kind of vibe they're going for next TWICE OT9 COMEBACK

JUNE IS FOR TWICE

#TWICEISCOMING #TWICEOT9CB @JYPETWICE https://t.co/L4ySmyM3IA — ryder (@nayeonbunnie) April 19, 2021

I'm very happy to this news but I hope all of the members are safe and healthy. #TWICEISCOMING #TWICEOT9CB@JYPETWICE pic.twitter.com/YlbcOKpp4T — Yeonnie_1996 (@yeonnie_1996) April 19, 2021

After giving the K-Pop industry some smashing hits, with their latest hit being ‘I Can’t Stop Me’ from their album ‘Eyes Wide Open’ released in October, 2020, the girl group has certainly raised expectations and curiosity across the world! Everyone is looking forward to their latest album.

How excited are you for the OT9 comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

