CONFIRMED: Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic becomes the second film after Gulabo Sitabo to head for a direct release on Amazon Prime Video. The film will premiere on the platform across 200 countries.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, several films that had to be released in theatres are put on hold. While many are planning to wait for the lockdown to be lifted, some have opted for a release on OTT platforms. Speaking of this, Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Yes, the biopic of Indian’s ‘Human Computer’ that has been the talk of the town is all set to release directly on Prime Video across 200 countries and territories.

Featuring the National Award-winning actor Vidya Balan, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, nicknamed the “human computer”, for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Since the shoot had started, Vidya often used to share the photos from the sets to add to the buzz of the biopic.

A while back, the first look of Vidya as the Mathematician was revealed and it left everyone in awe and excited for the film. Now, with Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya also heading for a release on Amazon Prime Video, fans are surely in for a treat. Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitras. While the date has not yet been announced, Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya will directly release on Amazon Prime and that has just been confirmed. A day back, Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo also announced its world premiere on Prime Video on June 12, 2020. With the lockdown, it seems many films will be releasing on OTT platforms instead of theatres.

Check out Vidya Balan's tweet:

Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @PrimeVideoIN with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime@sonypicsprodns @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/j1IExmE0AW — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) May 15, 2020

