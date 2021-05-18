CONFIRMED: YG Entertainment in preparation to launch a new girl group; Read the agency’s statement

K-Pop fans are soon going to get another YG girl group to swoon over. Read on to find out more about it.

Today is a mixed-feelings day for K-Pop fans. While on one hand we heard the news of a top K-Pop group ending their contract, on the other hand we have reports of an upcoming new girl group by one of the top entertainment agencies in South Korea. The girl group has been the talk of the town for some while, as it was first reported back in February 2020 that a new group was in the works.

On May 18, OSEN reported an exclusive news stating that YG Entertainment is planning to release their new girl group in the second half of 2021. Reports also state that the number of members and the name of the group is still not known yet. However, they are raising expectations as they are expected to have the YG signature style. A representative from the company responded to the report, stating, “It is true that we are preparing to launch a new girl group.”

YG entertainment currently has only one girl group in its roster - the superstar group BLACKPINK. The new girl group, if launched this year, will be the first girl group from YG Entertainment in five years, after BLACKPINK, which debuted in 2016. Before this, the company was home to the prominent and iconic four-member girl group, 2NE1, which enjoyed immense success domestically and paved the way for the Hallyu wave. BLACKPINK was even considered the ‘Second 2NE1’ for some time after their debut, as they achieved great recognition too.

The stakes in the K-Pop industry are higher than ever before and it’s raising a lot of expectations for the audience to see the kind of concept and talent the new group would possess.

What do you think about YG Entertainment launching a new girl group? Do you think they’ll be compared to their current seniors, BLACKPINK? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

