‘CONGRATULATIONS CORPORAL JUNG’: BTS’ J-Hope set to be promoted to Corporal Elite soldier; fans rejoice

BTS member J-Hope might have taken a step back from the spotlight during his mandatory military service, but that hasn't prevented the BTS rapper from creating headlines. On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the BTS fandom called ARMY caused a stir on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) with the announcement of J-Hope's promotion to the rank of Corporal Elite Soldier today.

BTS’ J-Hope promoted to Corporal

On October 6, 2023, BTS member J-Hope shared a post on Weverse, revealing that he had been promoted to the rank of Special Elite Class Warrior in the South Korean military. In his Weverse message, he provided fans with an update and expressed his commitment to working even harder in the military to bring pride to his country, his fellow soldiers, and his fans. Furthermore, on November 1, 2023, the BTS rapper was officially inaugurated with the rank of Corporal.

In the Korean military, junior enlisted ranks are referred to as "byeong," and there are various tiers within this category, each representing a different level of progress. Every soldier in the Korean military starts at "ideungbyeong," or "ibyeong," which is the lowest rank. In K-Pop terminology, it's like being a trainee. Advancing to the next rank, "ildeungbyeong" or "ilbyeong," places troops at a level equivalent to "private first class" in other countries. At this stage, soldiers are still relatively new in their military careers, but they are provided with more leadership opportunities and responsibilities.

Moving up the ranks, we have "sangdeungbyeong," also known as "sangbyeong." This is a significant rank in the military hierarchy and is comparable to a corporal in other armed forces. At this stage, idols may take on more substantial responsibilities that necessitate the application of their extensive training and expertise.

Given such a high position in the military, J-Hope has once again proven to be an all-rounder. ARMYs obviously couldn't contain their excitement and shared in the pride of the accomplishment when the Jack in the Box artist was promoted to Corporal on November 1. Fans took to social media to express their joy, and they quickly made the hashtag "CONGRATULATIONS CORPORAL JUNG" trend, celebrating this significant milestone.

More about BTS’ J-Hope recent activities

BTS' J-Hope commenced his military service in September of this year, joining fellow members Jin and SUGA in contributing to their country. On October 6, the talented rapper penned a heartfelt letter to his fans, the ARMY, in which he shared significant news and expressed his emotions.

In this touching message posted on Weverse, J-Hope opened up about the pressures and pride that come with being a member of BTS and serving in the Republic of Korea Armed Forces. He revealed that he had achieved the Special Forces rank and noted that as he gives his all; the results have been favorable. J-Hope also assured fans that he was doing well and encouraged them to take care of their health, especially as the temperature began to drop.

