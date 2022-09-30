Connect 1st Trailer OUT: Jung Hae In, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Hye Joon eerily blur lines of real and fantasy
Challenges await for this new ‘Connect’.
‘Connect’ is nearing its immensely anticipated release on worldwide platforms and it has just dropped a new reason to keep the fans hooked. Through its first trailer, we are introduced to the characters in the upcoming mystery thriller starring Jung Hae In, Go Kyung Pyo, and Kim Hye Joon, in lead roles.
“Did you say ‘Connect’?” a voiceover questions. The trailer starts with a drop of blood bubbling up to get sucked into an unknown place. Soon the silhouette of a man walking while singing along to a song can be seen. It shifts to show the face of Dong Soo, played by Jung Hae In, thrashing around while clutching his eye. A chase has him jump down from a tall building and his form lies unmoving on the ground with blood seeping out. It soon gathers form and goes right back making Dong Soo grab his head.
The strange happenings are taken one step further when Dong Soo begins envisioning someone else’s actions. He sees what the other person does. The characters of Go Kyung Pyo who plays a dangerous man with two identities Jin Seop and Kim Hye Joon who plays the mysterious Lee Rang. As Dong Soo is connected to a criminal with ill intentions, he wants nothing but to keep him out of his mind and especially his eyes.
A teaser poster was also released depicting the blood veins creeping out.
Set to release on October 6 and 7 for a special premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, the actual show will be available globally in December. ‘Connect’ is the first South Korean show to be helmed by acclaimed Japanese director Miike Takashi.
