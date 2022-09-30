Connect 1st Trailer OUT: Jung Hae In, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Hye Joon eerily blur lines of real and fantasy

‘Connect’ is nearing its immensely anticipated release on worldwide platforms and it has just dropped a new reason to keep the fans hooked. Through its first trailer, we are introduced to the characters in the upcoming mystery thriller starring Jung Hae In, Go Kyung Pyo, and Kim Hye Joon, in lead roles.

“Did you say ‘Connect’?” a voiceover questions. The trailer starts with a drop of blood bubbling up to get sucked into an unknown place. Soon the silhouette of a man walking while singing along to a song can be seen. It shifts to show the face of Dong Soo, played by Jung Hae In, thrashing around while clutching his eye. A chase has him jump down from a tall building and his form lies unmoving on the ground with blood seeping out. It soon gathers form and goes right back making Dong Soo grab his head.