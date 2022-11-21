Connect: Jung Hae In, Go Kyung Pyo and more star in eye-opening character posters

Connect is sure to have you hooked right in as it teases even more content with the upcoming premiere. The thriller starring Jung Hae In in the lead role has unveiled its interesting character posters.

The latest posters for Connect show Jung Hae In in the role of Ha Dong Soo, who is a part of the immortal new race called Connect. His poster marks him as the one who lost his eye. Next, Go Kyung Pyo is the one who stole the eye, Oh Jin Seob. He will play the serial killer whose story will shake the world. Kim Hye Jun embodies Lee Yi Rang, Jung Hae In’s mysterious helper. Finally, Kim Roe Ha plays detective Choi who is investigating the serial murder case. He is out for the culprit.

Connect

The upcoming Disney+ drama is about a new race of immortal beings named Connect. Dong Soo is kidnapped by organ hunters who steal his eye which is bought by a serial killer, Jin Seob. The two develop a strange connection prompting Dong Soo to be able to envision all the actions of the murderer. He makes it his mission to find out the killer and stop him. Jin Seob is an office-goer who is usually kind and quiet however, in reality, he is a cold-blooded serial killer.

Connect has been directed by renowned Japanese director Takashi Miike and will premiere on December 7. To be broadcast for 6 episodes, it was screened at the Busan International Film Festival for its ‘On Screen’ section. Jung Hae In’s new challenging role and Go Kyung Pyo’s villainous character are being paid a lot of attention.