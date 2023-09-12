Connection: Hospital Playlist’s Jeon Mi Do and The Devil Judge’s Ji Sung to lead upcoming thriller drama?

On September 11, Adamas and The Devil Judge’s Ji Sung will be playing the role of Jang Jae Kyung in the upcoming drama Connection while Jeon Mi Do will take on the role of Oh Yun Jin. Both their respective agencies have confirmed that they received the roles and have confirmed to take on the new drama, according to various South Korean media outlets. The suspense thriller drama follows a group of friends who are known for their distorted sense of friendship after a high school friend passes away, leaving 5 billion Korean won behind in insurance payout.

Jeon Mi Do and Ji Sung’s roles in Connection:

Jeon Mi Do will transform into Oh Yun Jin, who gets back to her old neighborhood in the wake of being unfairly terminated from a significant daily newspaper company and fills in as the top of the economics news department division at a shoddy news organization. When Oh Yun Jin learns that her high school friend died and left 5 billion won in insurance money just as her husband and children immigrated to a foreign country, she was supporting herself alone, she reveals the true face of her friendship. She could no longer hold back and changed as money became important to her. Jang Jae Kyung is the role that Ji Sung will play. He is a calm and meticulous detective for the metropolitan investigation team's narcotics team. When his high school friend made the decision to die, Jang Jae Kyung was the one who was awarded 5 billion won from her death insurance policy. He was soon at the center of attention from old friends because he was randomly given the money. Now people are behind him to extort that money.

About Jeon Mi Do and Ji Sung:

Jeon Mi Do is a successful musical actor and has acted in musicals such as Mr. Mouse, Maybe Happy Ending, Sweeney Todd and others. She made her drama debut with the lead role in Hospital Playlist in Season 1 and 2. She played the role of Chae Song Hwa and became popular for her acting skills. Her last drama was Thirty Nine where she played the role of the terminally ill Jung Chan Young alongside Son Ye Jin and Kim Ji Hyun. Ji Sung has garnered attention for his roles in dramas like Kill Me, Heal Me, Doctor John, Familiar Wife, Innocent Defendant, Secret Love, The Devil Judge and Adamas.

