Connection is an ongoing K-drama series starring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do in the lead roles which follows the plot of a respected detective who is forced into getting addicted to drugs. However, after finding out one of his childhood friends was murdered, he goes to great lengths to discover the culprit. With its new episode release, the show continues to garner high ratings.

Connection maintains high ratings with new episode release

On June 22, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that were released on the previous day and Connection has scored the highest among them all. For its 9th episode, the K-drama has scored a nationwide rating of 9.1 percent. Although the rating has dipped by 0.2 percent since the last episode release, it still continues to maintain high viewership steadily.

Meanwhile, the K-drama titled Bitter Sweet Hell, which airs in the same time slot has also received steady ratings. The show’s new episode has gone on to score a 5.5 percent nationwide average rating. Moreover, it saw a rise in ratings since the previous episode which scored 5.1 percent. Starring Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young in the lead roles, the plot of the show follows a family psychological counselor who receives threats from an unknown blackmailer.

More about the K-drama Connection

Directed by Kim Moon Kyo and written by Lee Hyun, the cast of Connection is led by Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do, while the supporting actors include Kwon Yool, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Soon Won, Jung Yoo Min, Yoon Na Moo, Moon Sung Geun, Cha Yeob, Lee Kang Wook, Jeong Jae Kwang, Yoo Hee Je, and more.

Advertisement

The plot of the show follows Detective Jang Jae Kyun, who works in the narcotics department and has solved many cases along the way. However, the officer gets kidnapped by an unknown person one day and the perpetrator forcibly makes him do drugs to the point that the detective becomes addicted to it. One day, Jang Jae Kyung’s classmate from high school and the officer swears to find the connection between the two.

Scheduled for a total of 14 episodes, the K-drama airs every Friday and Saturday at 22:00 KST.

ALSO READ: BTS dethrones Lim Young Woong to grab top spot on June’s singer brand reputation ranking; Check full list