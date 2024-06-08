Connection is an ongoing K-drama starring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do has been extremely well-received by the audience. With the new episode release, the series has scored the highest ratings yet. The plot of the show follows a detective who goes to great lengths to discover the culprit behind his friend’s murder.

Connection scores highest ratings yet with fifth episode

On June 8, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that were released on the previous day and Connection has scored the highest among them all. With the release of the fifth episode, the show achieved a nationwide average of 8.5 percent. Moreover, it is the highest rating the show has received yet. Not only did the K-drama secure the top spot across all channels in its time slot, but it also became the most-watched show among the key demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49, achieving an average rating of 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, another K-drama in the same time slot titled Bitter Sweet Hell has also received good ratings. The show’s fifth episode has gone on to score a 6.0 percent nationwide average rating.

More about Connection

Directed by Kim Moon Kyo and written by Lee Hyun, the cast of the show is led by Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do, the supporting actors include Kwon Yool, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Soon Won, Jung Yoo Min, Yoon Na Moo, Moon Sung Geun, Cha Yeob, Lee Kang Wook, Jeong Jae Kwang, Yoo Hee Je, and more.

The plot of the show follows detective Jang Jae Kyun who works in the narcotics department and has solved many cases along the road. However, the officer gets kidnapped by an unknown person one day and the perpetrator forcibly makes him do drugs to the point that the detective becomes addicted to it.

One day Jang Jae Kyung’s classmate from high school, Oh Yun Jin, turns up dead and the news reaches the detective. The news rattles the officer and swears to find the connection between the two.