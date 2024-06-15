Connection, the ongoing K-drama starring Ji Sung in the lead role has been receiving steading yet increasingly phenomenal views with every new episode. The plot of the show follows a respected detective who is forced into getting addicted to drugs. However, after finding out one of his childhood friends was murdered, he goes to great lengths to discover the culprit.

Connection receives the highest ratings yet with the new episode

On June 15, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that were released on the previous day and Connection has scored the highest among them all. For its 7th episode, the K-drama has scored a nationwide rating of 9.4 percent. The show is almost halfway through and it continues to gain popularity among the masses.

Meanwhile, the K-drama titled Bitter Sweet Hell, which airs in the same time slot has also received steady ratings. The show’s seventh episode has gone on to score a 5.1 percent nationwide average rating. However, it has slipped massively since the last episode's ratings which recorded around 6.0 percent. Starring Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young in the lead roles, the plot of the show follows a family psychological counselor who receives threats from an unknown blackmailer.

More about the K-drama Connection

Directed by Kim Moon Kyo and written by Lee Hyun, the cast of Connection is led by Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do, while the supporting actors include Kwon Yool, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Soon Won, Jung Yoo Min, Yoon Na Moo, Moon Sung Geun, Cha Yeob, Lee Kang Wook, Jeong Jae Kwang, Yoo Hee Je, and more.

The plot of the show follows Detective Jang Jae Kyun, who works in the narcotics department and has solved many cases along the road. However, the officer gets kidnapped by an unknown person one day and the perpetrator forcibly makes him do drugs to the point that the detective becomes addicted to it.

One day Jang Jae Kyung’s classmate from high school, Oh Yun Jin, turns up dead and the news reaches the detective. The news rattles the officer and swears to find the connection between the two.

