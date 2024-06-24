Connection tops buzzworthy drama rankings; The Midnight Romance In Hagwon’s Jung Ryeo Won, Wi Ha Joon dominate actor rankings

Connection and The Midnight Romance in Hagwon dominated this week’s rankings for the most talked-about dramas and actors, per Good Data Corporation's weekly buzzworthy drama and actors list. The rankings are based on data gathered from news articles, blogs, online communities, videos, and social media, encompassing dramas currently airing or anticipated for release.

Top buzzworthy drama and its cast for the week

For the first time since its premiere, Connection has surged to the top spot as the most buzzworthy drama of the week. Not only did Connection lead the list of most talked-about dramas, but its main actors also made a significant impact on the list of most buzzworthy drama actors, with Ji Sung ranking No. 4 and Jeon Mi Do securing the No. 10 spot.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon has ascended to the No. 2 position on the list of most buzzworthy dramas. Additionally, its main actors have dominated this week's actor rankings, with Jung Ryeo Won maintaining the No. 1 spot and Wi Ha Joon advancing to No. 2.

JTBC’s new romance drama My Sweet Mobster made an impressive debut at No. 3 on the drama list, while its stars Han Sun Hwa and Um Tae Goo entered the actor rankings at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

Simultaneously, JTBC’s Miss Night and Day debuted at No. 4 on the drama list, with its stars securing three spots in this week’s top 10 actor rankings: Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji at No. 5, Lee Jung Eun at No. 7, and Choi Jin Hyuk at No. 9.

Meanwhile, tvN’s The Player 2: Master of Swindlers claimed the No. 5 spot on this week’s drama ranking. MBC’s Bitter Sweet Hell also held firm at No. 6 on the same list, with its lead actress Kim Hee Sun maintaining her position at No. 8 in the most buzzworthy actor rankings.

Most buzzworthy TV dramas of the week

SBS’ Connection tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon JTBC’s My Sweet Mobster JTBC’s Miss Night and Day tvN’s The Player 2: Master of Swindlers MBC’s Bitter Sweet Hell ENA’s Crash KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic MBN’s Missing Crown Prince KBS1’s Su Ji and U Ri

Most buzzworthy actors of the week

Jung Ryeo Won of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Wi Ha Joon of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Jeong Eun Ji of Miss Night and Day Ji Sung of Connection Han Sun Hwa of My Sweet Mobster Um Tae Goo of My Sweet Mobster Lee Jung Eun of Miss Night and Day Kim Hee Sun of Bitter Sweet Hell Choi Jin Hyuk of Miss Night and Day Jeon Mi Do of Connection

