Connection with Ji Sung-Jeon Mi Do and Missing Crown Prince with EXO's Suho-Hong Ye Ji achieve personal best viewership ratings

Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do's mystery thriller Connection and EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji's historical romance Missing Crown Prince enjoyed a rise in viewership and earned their personal best yet. Beauty and Mr. Romantic became the most-watched K-drama over the weekend once more. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this Saturday, which is June 8.

Connection and Missing Crown Prince see jump in viewership ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do starrer Connection achieved a nationwide viewership rating of 9.4 percent which is the series's personal best rating yet. It tells the story of detective Jang Jae Kyung who is kidnapped and forced to consume drugs. After his old high school friend passes away mysteriously, he teams up with an old school friend, who reunites after 20 years to solve the case.

EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji starrer Missing Crown Prince garnered a viewership rating of 4.4 percent which marks its highest yet. Set during the Joseon era, Missing Crown Prince revolves around the story of a prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is supposed to be his bride. The project is the spin-off of Bossam: Steal the Fate and is also written and directed by the creators of the series.

Bitter Sweet Hell, The Atypical Family, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon and Beauty and Mr. Romantic's viewership ratings

The thriller Bitter Sweet Hell achieved a viewership of 5.1 percent. Beauty and Mr. Romantic received 16 percent viewership ratings and maintained its spot as the most-watched television show on Saturday.

Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee's enchanting love story, The Atypical Family, garnered a solid 3.8 percent rating for its penultimate episode. Meanwhile, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, featuring the talented duo Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won, kicked off its second half with a promising 3.2 percent viewership.

