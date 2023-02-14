Connect’s Go Kyung Pyo and Bloody Heart’s Kang Han Na confirmed as leads for upcoming twisted drama No Secret

Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na have been confirmed as the main characters in the JTBC drama 'No Secret'.

JTBC's new drama 'No Secret’ is a childish and cheeky story that announcer Song Ki Baek (Go Kyung Pyo), who became an 'uncontrollable hulk with sharp tongue', meets passionate entertainment writer On Joo (Kang Han Na). A life-changing comic melodrama. It is the story of the first freelance analysts who compete fiercely at the boundary between celebrities and ordinary people and draw their dreams and success.

Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na:

Go Kyung Pyo plays the role of Song Ki Baek is an ultra FM announcer who has been making a single image for 33 years. One day, Ki Baek Song receives an illness in which thoughts come out of his mouth first without passing through his brain, and the moment he faces the greatest crisis, he meets the whole universe and faces the second act of his life.

Kang Han Na plays the female lead, On Joo, who will be the beginning of 'No Secrets'. He is a hot-blooded entertainer who dares to fight when he has a 'entertaining talent'. He finds the charm hidden in Song Ki-baek's harsh words and actions, who speaks without filter, and even appears in entertainment with his spirit.

Key East:

Key East, the production company of this drama, said, “The specific airing days and times during 2023 are still being coordinated with JTBC.” “Keyeast is proving its ability to produce K-content by supplying content to various platforms, including terrestrial, comprehensive, and global OTT (online video service),” he said. We will make efforts to improve profitability by proceeding with export and remake contracts.” Starting with the highly anticipated film 'Ask the Stars' starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, Key East announces a rich new line-up from 'No Secret', 'Trigger', 'Illumination', 'Ring Marvell', 'From the Gaze' and '1/N is a Secret'. and is in the middle of production.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kim Nam Gil, Cha Eun Woo and Lee Da Hee come across dangerous monsters in Island Part 2 main trailer

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.