Controversial Korean singer Choi Sung Bong found dead at his home in Seoul

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

According to the Seoul Police, as reported by several Korean media outlets, Choi Sung Bong was found in his home in Seoul on June 20 after he uploaded a ‘farewell’ message on YouTube channel. It may have been scheduled prior to him taking the decision, as speculated by the police. Seeing the nature of the letter and the situation put forth before them, they suspect it was a suicide, though post mortem has not yet been conducted.

The controversy:

Choi Sung Bong made his debut in 2011 by finishing second on tvN's Korea's Got Talent. In 2014, he released the album Slow Boy, and continued to perform. He claimed to have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, thyroid cancer, and prostate cancer after earning the moniker 'Korean Paul Potts.' Controversy erupted when it became clear that everything was a lie. At the time, Choi Sung Bong vehemently denied the associated suspicions and made significant efforts, such as disclosing the diagnosis, but all of these were discovered to be forged as well. Additionally, he was the subject of accusations and criticism that he squandered the one billion won he received from crowdfunding for entertainment costs.

His response:

After seeing all the accusations were backed with evidence, he came out and apologized for his mistakes. He went to work in a restaurant after being ostracized by the industry. Before his passing, he sent a message to his subscribers on his YouTube channel. He said that he was writing for the last time in his life to his fans. He went to say that if they were able to see it, he was already dead. He apologized profusely for his wrongdoings and assured that all the money that was given to him over the past two years was refunded and he ended the ominous letter by saying that he needed to repay for his sins with his life, triggering a lot of fans and hoping that he hadn’t taken the drastic step but to no avail.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​