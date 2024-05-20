Controversial YouTuber reaffirms ADOR's Min Hee Jin's body shaming texts directed at NewJeans; says not tied to HYBE

ADOR's Min Hee Jin was accused of cussing and badmouthing NewJeans members in her chats with the company's Vice President. The text exchange was revealed by a controversial YouTuber. After Min Hee Jin refuted the claims and mentioned that the texts were altered, the YouTuber stressed that he had no connections with HYBE and that the texts were legitimate.

YouTuber reveals more text exchanges of ADOR's Min Hee Jin

On May 19, controversial YouTuber Lee Jin Ho did a livestream in which he addressed ADOR's Min Hee Jin's claims and Netizens' suspicions regarding the chats that he had revealed earlier. He claimed that he has no connections with HYBE and his friend who was a part of the company no longer works there. The YouTuber also stressed that the texts revealed by him in which Min Hee Jin was cussing and body shaming were directed at the NewJeans members.

He also revealed some more chats in which Min Hee Jin asked about NewJeans' cost of contract from ADOR's Vice president. After she was informed of the cost she mentioned that it was not very expensive. The Vice President later corrects and tells the actual price which is 455 to 620 billion won per person. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Min Hee Jin's reply to the chats revealed earlier

After the YouTuber revealed a series of chats between Min Hee Jin and the Vice President of ADOR and claimed that they were cussing the idols, Min Hee Jin commented that the chats were edited and were a cheap trick by HYBE. She added that people would know her tendencies to joke.

Min Hee Jin pointed out that HYBE has put NewJeans in a difficult position. She revealed that NewJeans and herself have been through difficult times together and they have only gotten closer to each other during the process. Min Hee Jin denied the claims that she ever criticized the NewJeans members.

ALSO READ: NewJeans’ Danielle reacts to ongoing HYBE-ADOR conflict; says she ‘had sleepless nights’