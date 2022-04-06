Cook up the best meal and we’ll reveal if SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu will join you for a dinner date

Mingyu is a South Korean rapper under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN under ‘Hip Hop Team’. SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015, with the EP ‘17 Carat’. The album became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and was the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's "10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015" chart.

SEVENTEEN performs as one group, and the members are divided into three units, each with a different area of specialization: 'Hip-Hop Team', 'Vocal Team', and 'Performance Team'. Since its debut, Seventeen has released three studio albums and twelve EPs.

SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members being actively involved in the songwriting, choreographing, and other aspects of their music and performances. The group has often been labeled as ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theater Kids of K-pop’, and ‘K-pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets.

On April 15, 2022, SEVENTEEN will release an English digital single as a pre-release for their fourth studio album in May. They will also be releasing their first movie ‘SEVENTEEN Power of Love: The Movie' in worldwide theaters on April 20 and 23 (excluding France and Japan where it will be released on April 21 and 29, respectively).

