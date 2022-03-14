Cook up your favourite dessert and we’ll reveal if TREASURE’s Jihoon would try it out

Jihoon is a singer from South Korea under YG Entertainment. He is a member of YG Entertainment's Boy Group, TREASURE. He was born in Busan, South Korea. He is the Leader, Singer, and Dancer of TREASURE. He appeared on the fifth episode of JYP Entertainment and Mnet's survival show Stray Kids as a YG trainee during the JYP vs YG battle in 2017.

In 2018, Jihoon participated in YG Entertainment's new survival show, YG Treasure Box. At first he was not selected for the main group, TREASURE, however, on January 29, 2019, YGE announced that he would form a second group from the show, called MAGNUM, and he was one of the members. The groups would be promoted together as TREASURE 13, and also eventually separated as two units. Unfortunately, due to scandals surrounding the agency, the debut was postponed.

In January 2020, YGE posted a notice on their official website stating the group's future plans. This included re-organizing as a 12-member group and the integration of the two units, TREASURE and MAGNUM, into only one group named simply as TREASURE. Since March 7, 2021, Jihoon has been an MC for SBS Inkigayo.

