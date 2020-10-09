Coolie No 1, Chhalaang, Durgavati and other movies across 5 Indian languages to release on OTT

After Dil Bechara, Gulabo Sitabo and others, other films that will witness an OTT release includes Coolie No.1, Chhalaang, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja and others.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, filmmakers have taken to online platforms to release their films. From Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Khaali Peeli, to others, a host of films have already witnessed an OTT release and soon, Laxmmi Bomb, Coolie No 1 and others will also release online. Now in the latest, Amazon Prime Video announced a brand-new slate of 9 highly-anticipated movies that will premiere directly on the streaming service. That’s right!

The new slate comprises of 9 movies spanning 5 Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Spanning five Indian languages, the line-up features films such as Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No. 1, Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar. Some South movies that will release online include Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja (Kannada) starring Aravinnd Iyer, Middle Class Melodies (Telugu) starring Anand Devarakonda, Maara (Tamil) starring R Madhavan, and Manne Number 13 (Kannada) starring Varsha Bollamma (Bigil), Chetan Gandharva (Melody) along with previously announced Zakariya Mohammed’s Halal Love Story (Malayalam)and Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru (Tamil).

As a matter of fact, the films will premiere exclusively on Prime Video this year, and will be available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Credits :Pinkvilla

