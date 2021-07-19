Cosmic Girls' Exy to debut in the upcoming JTBC drama 'Idol: The Coup' alongside EXID's Hani & Kim Min Kyu

The drama is scheduled to air in the second half of the year. Read on to find out.

We have a new casting update regarding JTBC's new drama, 'Idol: The Coup'! Previously, it was reported that EXID’s Hani, Kim Min Kyu and Kwak Si Yang are confirmed as the lead cast in JTBC's new drama, 'Idol: The Coup'. The story is about idols who work hard to experience the success of one comeback to not disband. Now we have a new addition in the cast in the form of WJSN aks Cosmic Girls' Exy!

Hani will play the character of ‘Kim Jae Na’ a member of the 6 years ‘no name’ group Cotton Candy who cannot leave her failed dreams and would fight through any limits to gain success. Exy will play Hani's bandmate and a member of the K-pop girl group Cotton Candy, which hasn't seen a lot of success and is struggling to keep themselves afloat in the cut-throat K-pop industry! Exy will be making her debut as an actress via 'Idol: The Coup'. As Cosmic Girls' aka WJSN's leader and main rapper, we are excited to see a different side of Exy and her chemistry with Hani!

Meanwhile, Idol: The Coup, which is penned by Jung Yun Jeong, the famed writer for dramas such as ‘Misaeng’, ‘Bride of Haebak’, ‘Chosun Police Station’, etc. and directed by Noh Jong Chan who directed well-loved dramas like ‘Clean with Passion for now’, ‘Personal Taste’, ‘Who are you?’, etc. It is scheduled to air in the second half of this year and we are definitely looking forward to it.

Credits :News1

