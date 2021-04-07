Cosmic Girls members Seola, Exy, Bona & Eunseo are all set to form a new WJSN subunit

Fans know Seola, Exy, Bona, and Eunseo previously teamed up for their own rendition of American girl group Fifth Harmony's song BO$$.

Honestly, at this point, any positive news from the K-pop world is a piece of good news to us! With a barrage of negative news, it is reassuring to hear something nice and positive. According to a report by OSEN, WJSN aka Cosmic Girls are all set to debut a new subunit together! It is rumoured that Seola, Exy, Bona and Eunseo will form the new subunit of Cosmic Girls with a totally different concept.

According to a report carried by OSEN, on April 7, the four Cosmic Girls members will form a new unit and debut early this summer. In October last year, Soobin, Luda, Yeoreum, and Dayoung debuted in the girl group's first-ever subunit CHOCOME with a cute concept called Hmph. But it is said that Cosmic Girls' leader and main rapper Exy, lead-vocalist Seola, lead dancer and visual Bona and vocalist and rapper Eunseo are expected to take on a much different concept than their other members.

The new subunit is unnamed yet, but the girls are expected to debut with a more mature, powerful and sensuous concept as compared to CHOCOME's cute concept. On April 1, WJSN aka Cosmic Girls returned with their new mini-album UNNATURAL accompanied by a music video of the same name. The girls exuded a confident and natural vibe in their sparkling music video.

