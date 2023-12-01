Cosmic Girls’ SeolA gears up to make her solo debut in January 2024; Agency confirms

Cosmic Girls member SeolA's potential solo debut in January 2024, previously hinted at by various K-media reports on December 1, has been officially confirmed by her agency, Starship Entertainment.

Cosmic Girls’ SeolA will make her official solo debut in January 2024

In an exciting development reported by media outlets on December 1 KST, it has been revealed that Cosmic Girls member SeolA is currently in the midst of preparations for her highly-anticipated solo debut. This marks a significant milestone as SeolA becomes the first member of her group to embark on an official solo venture, set to unfold in early 2024. Renowned for her vocal prowess within Cosmic Girls, SeolA has also left a mark on the K-pop scene through her contributions to numerous OSTs.

Adding to her multifaceted presence, SeolA has been actively engaging with fans since March through her personal YouTube channel, aptly named '@Seola's Moments.' This platform has served as a glimpse into her daily life and has featured soulful vocal covers, further showcasing her artistic range beyond the group dynamics.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of SeolA's solo sound, and the confirmation from Starship Entertainment has only intensified the excitement. With her solo debut slated for January 2024, SeolA is poised to make a resounding impact, offering a fresh perspective and musical journey for fans to immerse themselves in. The K-pop community is abuzz with anticipation, eager to witness the next chapter in SeolA's flourishing career.

Cosmic Girls’ SeolA’s recent activities

On March 3, 2023, Starship Entertainment announced the contract renewals of eight members—Exy, SeolA, Bona, Soobin, Eunseo, Yeoreum, Dayoung, and Yeonjung—of the 13-member girl group WJSN (Cosmic Girls). Regrettably, Luda and Dawon opted to conclude their exclusive contracts after careful deliberations, a decision respected and supported by the agency, acknowledging their contributions.

Additionally, Starship confirmed the automatic termination of contracts for Xuanyi, Chengxiao, and Meiqi, who were part of WJSN under Yuehua Entertainment, focusing on activities in China since 2018.

Despite member changes, Starship Entertainment pledged continued support for WJSN's future endeavors, aiming to bolster their success. Renowned for hits like Happy (2017), As You Wish (2019), and Last Sequence (2022), WJSN maintained their momentum.

Transitioning to March 30, SeolA teased her upcoming vlog series, Seola's Moments, unveiling her new YouTube channel link on Instagram, inviting fans to share her everyday experiences. Additionally, SeolA and other Cosmic Girls members announced their participation in the DearU Bubble fan-to-artist communication platform starting April 3, fostering closer connections with their fans.

