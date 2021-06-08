Cosmic Girls’ Seola, SF9’s Jaeyoon, BAE173’s Hangyul, Doha & more attend new drama’s script reading

A new drama is coming with a star cast of idols. Read more to find out!

The new web series ‘Love In a Black Hole’ is packed with idol stars as Cosmic Girls’s Seola, SF9’s Jaeyoon, DIA’s Ki Hee Hyun as well as BAE173’s Hangyul and BAE173’s Doha, all of whom recently attended the first script reading of the drama. The drama cast also consists of Kwon Oh Joong and Moon Su In. The first script reading is complete while the drama will begin filming sometime later in this month.

Cosmic Girls’ Seola will be playing the female lead character named Eun Ha. Eun Ha is a college student who receives an anonymous love letter from a supernatural portal which is the white hole. BAE173’s Hangyul is playing the character Tae Yang who is Eun Ha’s childhood best friend. Sung Woon is the popular college senior and this role will be taken up by SF9’s Jaeyoon while BAE173’s Doha plays the younger cute boy, Hae Myung, who has a crush on the female lead Eun Ha. Meanwhile, DIA’s Ki Hee Hyun plays the role of Anna, a girl who had to give up on her career in music due to her parents’ pressure.

The drama has many idols with a fair amount of experience in acting. Cosmic Girls’ Seola has a lot of experience as she has starred in dramas with main roles such as ‘Goedam’ on Netflix. SF9’s Jaeyoon has acted in their debut web drama ‘Click Your Heart’ while DIA’s Ki Hee Hyun has some experience from ‘Happy Ending’. BAE173’s Doha was a child actor. It is BAE173’s Hangyul’s debut in acting. With such a wonderful cast, everyone is looking forward to this sci-fi fantasy and romance drama!

