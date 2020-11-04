Could there be a second BTS? Big Hit’s Global CEO Yoon Seok Jun answers the burning question

BTS is undoubtedly one of the biggest boy bands in the world. However, can there be another BTS? Big Hit’s Global CEO Yoon Seok Jun weighs in.

It has been over seven years since Big Hit Entertainment introduced the world to BTS. The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, has broken the language and distance barriers and today, BTS is one of the biggest boy group in the world. With one of the biggest fandoms in the world and campaigns that bring a positive change to the world we live in, BTS is undoubtedly unmatchable. But can there be another BTS in the future?

According to Big Hit Entertainment’s global CEO Yoon Seok Jun, the answer is no. As reported by Koreaboo, the Big Hit top management member participated in an online lecture for the Entertainment, Media, and Sports Business department for Harvard Business School. As part of the special lecture, he explained the success factors and business strategies owing to his experience and expertise with Big Hit.

During the session, Yoon Seok Jun answered a question on Big Hit's long-running sustainability of success when he confessed the cannot be a second BTS "because their authenticity and identity cannot be duplicated.” He also added that Big Hit has been focusing on communication method research required by the current generation. "Ten years from now, we plan to continue to show content and services that only we can provide," he said.

When asked about the ARMY, Yoon Seok Jun said that they take BTS' storyline and create content to spread BTS' story among those who aren't aware of their existence. "They cannot be found in any other entertainer or athlete," he said.

Do you think that there cannot be another BTS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

