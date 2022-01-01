Court dismisses request for injunction against ‘School 2021’ by former production company

On December 29, 2021, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favour of ‘School 2021’ production companies Kingsland and RaemongRaein, and broadcast network KBS in the lawsuit by the former production company, SR Pictures.

Earlier in 2021, SR Pictures filed an injunction against the drama, the two production companies, as well as KBS, to cease production of ‘School 2021’. Kingsland and SR Pictures had originally planned to co-produce the drama in 2020, then titled ‘School 2020’, but after the plans fell through, Kingsland produced ‘School 2021’ with company RaemongRaein, stating that the show dealt with entirely different subject matter.

SR Pictures, however, argued that since the contract for ‘School 2020’ had been terminated because of internal circumstances at Kingsland, they held sole rights to produce ‘School 2021’. To back this claim, SR Pictures submitted a writing contract between “A” - one of the co-writers of ‘School 2021’ - and the company, as evidence.

Explaining their December 29 ruling, the court reportedly stated that ‘School 2021’ had no relation whatsoever to SR Pictures’ contract with writer “A”, and further, the contract did not state anywhere that the copyright of the script had been transferred to SR Pictures.

Broadcast company KBS commented on the court’s dismissal of the injunction request stating that going forward, they will focus on production and wrapping up the drama well.

‘School 2021’ is the 8th addition to KBS’ much-loved ‘School’ series, and stars Kim Yo Han, Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol. The drama won two awards at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards held on December 31, 2021 — the Best Couple Award for Cho Yi Hyun and Kim Yo Han, as well as Best New Actor for Kim Yo Han.

‘School 2021’ airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9.30 pm KST on KBS2.

