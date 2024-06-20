Court nullifies LOONA members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry's contracts with BlockBerry Creative

Four LOONA members filed a lawsuit against their former agency BlockBerry Creative, following a contract dispute between the parties. After almost a year of the original filing, the court has given its verdict in favor of the girl group, nullifying their contract with the said agency.

On June 20, Korean media outlets reported that LOONA members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry won their contract lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative.

On this day, the Seoul Northern District Court’s 11th Civil Division ruled in favor of the members, confirming the non-existence of their exclusive contract lawsuit worth 200 million KRW filed against their former agency.

This victory comes after the former LOONA member Chuu’s lawsuit win in both the first and second trials after she also experienced conflict with BlockBerry Creative.

The report further stated that the four members originally filed the lawsuit in 2023 but due to no action from the agency’s side, a ruling was made without pleading. In December 2023, the first pleading began after a response from BlockBerry, and after two more rounds, the trial ended with the members’ win.

Previously, they also won a temporary injunction, allowing them to terminate exclusive contracts with the company while also withdrawing any restrictions on their activities.

Details about the conflict between LOONA members and BlockBerry Creative

In 2018, under BlockBerry Creative, LOONA debuted as a 12-member girl group. However, a new development came, when former member Chuu experienced a conflict with the company regarding contract settlement. After a long battle, she won the first and second trials but is currently awaiting the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Following Chuu, a new conflict arose between other members and BlockBerry. Four of the LOONA members filed a temporary injunction, almost leading the group to disbandment.

Current agencies of LOONA members after exit from BlockBerry Creative

Alongside the lawsuit, Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry also formed a new group named ARTMS, under their new agency MODHAUS. Another LOONA member HaSeul also joined them in this new girl group.

Among the remaining members, HyunJin, ViVi, Hyeju, YeoJin, and Go Won left BlockBerry and signed exclusive contracts with CTD&M.

Meanwhile, Yves chose to venture into a solo career under Paix Per Mill.

