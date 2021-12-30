Court rules in favor of ‘Snowdrop’ starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Jung Hae In as civic body files for injunction

On December 29, the Seoul Western District Court made its decision to continue the broadcast of ‘Snowdrop’. A civic group named 'World Citizen Declaration' had raised an application for an injunction against the JTBC drama, in order to ban it. The same has now been rejected by the court, ruling that it can continue to air.

The court clarified their decision, "Unless the content directly targets the civic group, it's difficult to see that group's personal rights are infringed." They further continued, "Even if the drama is based on a distorted view of history, it's difficult to believe that the public will blindly accept the content."

The injunction was filed on December 22, in line with the national backlash that the drama has been facing ever since it was announced. A country-wide petition has been launched aimed towards the Blue House to stop the broadcast of the show and was signed by over 300,000 people. The bodies involved in the process have claimed that the drama distorts the history and hence should be banned.

JTBC continues to claim its rights of freedom of speech and wishes to stop the public outrage. They have taken the necessary steps like airing episodes 3-5 over the same week as well as opened their platform for a public chat room where the discrepancies of the citizens will be heard.

‘Snowdrop’ tells the story of a college girl Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) and a North Korean spy Im Suho (Jung Hae In) who fall in love after a bloodied encounter.

