COVID 19 Lockdown: Overcome your quarantine blues by laughing out loud with THESE 5 comedy series

As everyone is tensed because of the current situation going around the world, we would like to ease your worries by suggesting 5 comedy series from the OTT platforms to binge-watch with your loved ones amid the lockdown.

Due to the extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone has been urged to stay home. Due to this lockdown, everyone has been getting a chance to spend some quality time with their families and loved ones. Everyone is looking at unique ways to pass time indoors. From playing guitar, cooking, working out to reading books to writing shayari, and other such things, everyone is talking to their inner passions amid quarantine. While the lockdown has been extended till May 3rd, this is definitely bad news for the movie buffs. But all thanks to the OTT platforms, the movie buffs have a lot of things to binge on to.

Due to the theaters and shootings of serials been shut, everyone has been binge-watching series and movies on various OTT platforms. From Money Heist to Four More Shots Please!, people have been using this quarantine period to watch some amazing films with families and loved ones. Infact, due to the lockdown, everyone has been using this time to watch their favourite series on the OTT platforms which they could not because of their work. There's detective drama, epic fantasy, sci-fi action, vampires, comedy, gangsters, and more to watch for in the OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Voot, ALTBalaji and more.

Check out these 5 comedy series from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Voot and ALTBalaji to binge-watch with your family and loved ones amid the lockdown.

Check out these 5 comedy series to overcome your lockdown blues by laughing out loud:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Netflix)

While there are many police dramas, there only a few comedies that will make you go LOL. Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the stories of a detective squad in New York City where they solve cases, engage in relationships in many realistic but hilarious ways. This show will always make you laugh as the witty and unexpected dialogues will catch you off-guard. The cast members work together so well and the personality clashes between few characters (such as Peralta and Holt) are only a few reasons why this show is perfect for you to watch if you are looking for a comedy series on Netflix. The realistic storylines and characters will make you fall in love with this show and the characters.

Mind the Malhotras (Amazon Prime)

This Indian sitcom series by Dia Mirza is based on Israeli comedy La Famiglia. Directed by Sahil Sangha and Ajay Bhuyan, the series stars Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Denzil Smith, Sushmita Mukherjee and Anandita Pagnis. The sitcom deals with the typical mid-life marital problems around Shefali and Rishabh Malhotra who seek professional help to ensure that they do not end up getting divorced like most of their couple friends. Mind the Malhotras is fun and crispy and will keep you entertained. It is a great show to watch with your family amid the lockdown.

Modern Family (Hotstar)

Modern family is about three modern-day families from California as they deal with their kids, quirky spouses and often fall into hilarious situations. As interesting as the plot may seem to be, the show has won a number of numerous awards including a primetime Emmy and much more. All the characters each have a different character trait such as the competitive Phil, bubbly and dramatic Cam, the hilarious Gloria, etc. The storylines are simple but excellent and above everything else, funny. This show is suitable for all ages as they showcase the family problems, relationships, and how they overcome those problems. It has everything you can expect from a family-centered show to make you laugh, cry and fall in love.

Corporate (Voot)

Corporate is about the situations a few employees face in a heartless, multinational corporate hellhole Hampton DeVille. Though hilarious in a dark way, the show has a message for everyone regarding capitalism and inequality. It's scary and frustrating but incredibly honest. The situations that the lead characters Jake and Matt fall into while working for this ruthless corporate are shown in a hilarious way rather than a dark and serious way. It is instantly one of the most comedic experiments on TV and we love it. The more we watch it, the more we root for Matt and Jake as they go through the evil corporate, all together.

Galti Se Mis-Tech (ALTBalaji)

This short web series, created by Ekta Kapoor stars Anita Hassanandani as Dhara Sehgal and Rithvik Dhanjani as Shivam Chaturvedi. The web series is about a happily sorted couple who love each other's company until a series of technological glitches turn their bond into small fights. Their cute and fun relationship will make you fall in love with this couple. The plotlines are simple with no heavy-duty stuff. Watch the series to get a good laugh. Anita is very good as the nagging but loving wife. The best part about the comic series is that being episodic in nature, ALTBalaji can have a long-running show, without bothering too much about stretching plot lines.

