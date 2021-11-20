Cowboy Bebop: Twitterati have mixed reactions to Netflix's remake; Call it 'a mediocre presentation'

As Netflix has released its live-action remake of 1998 anime Cowboy Bebop, fans are having a field day on Twitter over the series. While there are mostly tweets about how different the brand new series is from the older anime, fans seem pretty torn regarding whether to laud the remake or not!

For those unversed, Cowboy Bebop is a story of registered bounty hunters from the year 2071 who are travelling in their spaceship called the Bebop. With Spike (John Cho) and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) in the lead roles along with Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), the series promises action, friendship, and love.

In the introductory episode, fans witnessed the trio in action-packed sequences and have reacted to the several kicks and punches that Cho, Shakir, and Pineda packed the episode with. However, many fans are of the opinion that despite the extravagance, the show felt loose and deranged at times. However, many others have provided the series with positive reviews and appreciated the actors for their epic performances, and lauded the casting directors for choosing some of the most talented actors for the important roles.

To sum it up, here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter who had been waiting eagerly for the live-action remake's launch:

Happy to see these three make an appearance haha #CowboyBebop pic.twitter.com/q500FLZwkx — Will (@Will_0700) November 19, 2021

.@bebopnetflix Super impressed by Cowboy Bebop live action show and its respect for the original. Really nice to not be dissapointed by something, for a change. — (@Number6Weyoun) November 19, 2021

Watching the live action #CowboyBebop series. So far, not bad I must say — Nemesisttype87 (@BigHomieNem) November 19, 2021

What, so the cowboy bebop live action is a flop??? It has one of my fav actors in there so I was looking forward to it — BLACKU (@blaaacku) November 19, 2021

this live series cowboy bebop hittin right — miguelromano.eth (@unstract) November 19, 2021

Cowboy Bebop has been released on Netflix. What did you think of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda's dramatic series? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

