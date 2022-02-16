Crackdown 2: Saqib Saleem excited to start the last schedule of the show in Kashmir

Actor Saqib Saleem who plays the character of Riyaz Pathan in the new season of espionage thriller 'Crackdown' is excited to start the last schedule of the show in Kashmir.

Talking about shooting in the valley Saqib who was last seen in the cricket drama film '83' said, "Kashmir is paradise on earth and getting an opportunity to shoot here is a dream come true. The team is all set to shoot the sequences that demanded great preparation. The energy and tranquillity of this beautiful state are inspiring. I'm happy to be here."

Saqib will be seen in the series along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa and Ekavali Khanna. The story of the series revolves around spies sparing no effort to protect the nation from an impending threat.

